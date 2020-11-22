Nicolas Pepe saw red but 10-man Arsenal held on for an unlikely point against a wasteful Leeds side at Elland Road.

The Whites dominated the first half and stifled the Gunners with their intensity and counter-attacks down the flanks.

Jack Harrison and Ezgjan Alioski overwhelmed the Arsenal full-backs, while Patrick Bamford’s near post runs caused constant confusion in the box. Yet the hosts were unable to find the breakthrough their smart play deserved.

Mateusz Klich and Raphinha each saw efforts fly narrowly wide, while Bamford forced two smart saves from Bernd Leno with close-range shots.

Arsenal offered little but for a Pepe shot that bounced off the bar, and were lucky to go in goalless at half-time.

Things got more difficult for the visitors when Pepe was sent off seven minutes after half-time after headbutting Ezgjan Alioski off the ball.

Leeds were now up against a blue wall of Gunners shirts and could not find the killer pass to unlock a stubborn Arsenal defence.

Substitute Rodrigo twice went close from distance while Luke Ayling’s first touch let him down five yards from goal.

Both sides had chances in the dying moments as Bukayo Saka forced a great save from Illan Meslier, while Patrick Bamford and Raphinha hit the post for the hosts as Arsenal’s goal continued to lead a charmed life.