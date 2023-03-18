Leeds climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone after holding off a late Wolves fightback to win an enthralling game at Molineux.

The victory lifts Javi Gracia’s side – who started the day in 19th – four places and two points above the bottom three.

Jack Harrison, who scored in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at home to Brighton, side-footed Wilfried Gnonto’s cut-back past Jose Sa to give the visitors an early lead after a bright start.

Leeds doubled their advantage four minutes into the second half as Luke Ayling, left completely unmarked by the Wolves defence, beat Sa with a low header from point-blank range.

More questionable defending from Jonny gifted second-half substitute Rasmus Kristensen a third, before the Wolves wing-back gave his team hope with a tremendous volleyed finish after Illan Meslier had come rushing out of his goal to make a clearance.

Matheus Cunha’s deflected strike set up a nail-biting finale, but Wolves’ hopes of a dramatic comeback were dealt a blow when Jonny was shown a straight red card for a reckless, studs-up challenge on Ayling with just over six minutes remaining.

Rodrigo completed the scoring deep into added time, lifting the ball over the onrushing Sa for his 11th league goal of the campaign.

Julen Lopetegui’s side stay 13th but remain only three points above the relegation zone, having played at least a game more than the majority of their rivals near the foot of the table.