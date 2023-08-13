Alexander Isak’s clinical finishing helped Newcastle United to an emphatic victory against Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the new Premier League campaign.

Newcastle tore into the visitors from the early stages at St James’ Park and new signing Sandro Tonali made their dominance count when he converted Anthony Gordon’s inviting sixth-minute cross.

Moussa Diaby cancelled out his fellow debutant’s goal within five minutes, though, beautifully controlling a half-volley with his weaker foot after Ollie Watkins’ flick-on.

But at the culmination of a frantic opening period Isak regained the lead for the Magpies as he slid home Sven Botman’s cut-back across the box.

Isak delicately chipped Emiliano Martinez for his second to give the home side a two-goal cushion after Ezri Konsa inexplicably left the ball in his own penalty box.

Callum Wilson added a fourth following a slick passing move and Harvey Barnes raced clear to score on his competitive debut, ensuring the Magpies followed up their superb 2022-23 campaign with an ideal start.