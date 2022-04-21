Sergio Aguero, Didier Drogba, Vincent Kompany, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes and Ian Wright have been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

A total of 16 players have now been admitted to the Hall of Fame, which recognises players to have graced the league since it began in 1992.

Former England striker Alan Shearer and ex-France forward Thierry Henry were the first to be inducted 12 months ago.

Wayne Rooney and Patrick Vieira were added to the Hall of Fame in March.

They join David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Eric Cantona, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, and Frank Lampard in the club.

The selection of the latest sextet came via a public vote and from the Premier League Awards Panel.

Former Manchester City striker Aguero is the Premier League’s highest-scoring overseas player with 184 goals from his 275 appearances between 2011-2021.

The 33-year-old Argentine, left City to join Barcelona last summer but was forced to retire on health grounds in December.

Aguero will be best remembered for his dramatic stoppage-time winner against QPR on the final day of the 2011-12 season which helped City win their first top-flight title since 1968, which he has called the “most important goal” of his career.

Fellow forward Drogba, 44, scored 104 top-flight goals in 254 appearances over two spells at Chelsea, winning the title on four occasions.

Schmeichel is the first goalkeeper to be added to the Hall of Fame. The 58-year-old was a key part of Manchester United’s treble-winning team in 1999 and helped helped Denmark win the 1992 European Championship.

Peter Schmeichel joined Manchester United from Danish side Brondby in 1991

The Dane won five league titles at United and went on to play for Aston Villa and Manchester City, keeping 128 clean sheets in Premier League matches.

Former midfielder Scholes, 47, played alongside Schmeichel and won 11 top-flight titles and two Champions League titles during a trophy-laden career at Old Trafford between 1993-2013.

Wright, 58, was part of Arsenal’s double-winning side of 1998 and won two Premier League titles. The striker scored 113 goals in 213 appearances in the competition, which included a short spell at West Ham.