The Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana (TTAG) has commended the government for releasing funds for payment of arrears owed food suppliers.

President of the Association, Jonathan Dzunu, who has led the praise-singing said students who were contemplating how to fend for themselves can now heave a sigh of relief.

The government, through the Ministry of Education, announced on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, released an amount of GH₵67,942,652 to the Colleges of Education to cater for the feeding of teacher trainees.

The intervention follows the announcement by the Principals of Colleges of Education which directed that teacher trainees will begin feeding themselves from May 8, due to non-payment of feeding grants.

With the release of the funds, the Colleges of Education can now settle their debts and get food supplied to feed the trainees.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Thursday, Jonathan Dzunu thanked the government for the swift response.

“It is a relief for us because rationing of food in Colleges of Education would have been a disaster,” he stressed.

The Teacher Trainees Association President also reminded the government about the teacher trainee allowances which are in six-month arrears.

Jonathan Dzunu said the students were already feeling the impact and appealed for another swift intervention.