Apple has apologized after a backlash over an advert that showed objects, including musical instruments and books, being crushed by a hydraulic press.

Apple said the advert fell short of its goal of empowering and celebrating creatives, in a statement released to marketing publication Ad Age.

The video was meant to demonstrate how creativity has been compressed into the latest iPad.

But celebrities including Hugh Grant and Justine Bateman reacted with horror to the destruction shown in the advert.

“Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry,” Tor Myhren, Apple’s VP of marketing communications said in the statement.

The advert attempts to show what Apple’s latest tablet is capable of, such as watching television programmes, listening to music and playing video games, while making the point that the new device is particularly thin.

Crushing a piano, trumpet & guitar evokes the same primal horrific sacrilege as watching books burn. Surprisingly tone-deaf from Apple, who’ve previously enabled & championed creativity. But I imagine they’ll see how out of tune this is once they turn off the autotune. https://t.co/ZdRmVrcOZl — Crispin Hunt (@crispinhunt) May 9, 2024

It does this by using a video theme that has been around for almost a decade of musical instruments being crushed.

However, in this instance, it seem the tech giant has also succeeded in mangling its own reputation, with complainants saying the ad actually shows how tech is stifling creativity rather than encouraging it.

Actor Hugh Grant labelled it “the destruction of the human experience, courtesy of Silicon Valley”.

The criticism is particularly pointed because of the concerns in many of the creative industries about artificial intelligence (AI) taking people’s jobs.

Actor and film-maker Justine Bateman, a vocal critic of the use of AI in the film industry, said Apple’s ad was “crushing the arts.”

Multi-platinum selling songwriter Crispin Hunt called the act of destroying musical instruments evocative of burning books.

MORE: