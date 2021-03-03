Former Ghana international, Michael Essien, has been trending on social media for the wrong reasons.

He has been receiving bashing from Ghanaians on various social media platforms in the past 24 hours.

The bashing follows comments the ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder made about LGBT rights in Ghana.

He showed support for LGBT rights in Ghana in an Instagram post on Monday, March 1, 2021.

However, his post stirred an uproar on social media. While some supported his decision, many others bashed him.

Amid the trend, photos of his wife, Akosua Puni, and their children have popped up online.

In one of the photos, the midfielder and his wife were seen dressed for a black-tie event and they looked good.

The second photo had his wife posing with their two children, Michelle and Michael Jnr.

In other photos, the wife was captured standing along in different poses.