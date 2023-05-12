Photos of Bortianor-Faanaa boat disaster

Nine school children of Fanaa, a suburb of Bortianor in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region drowned on Wednesday, May 11, 2023, when the boat which was taking them across an estuary capsized.

The deceased children and three survivors were returning home from school at Wiaboman a community near Dansoman when they met their untimely death.

None of them was wearing a life jacket.

The tragic incident, which occurred around 5:00 pm, has thrown the entire community into a state of shock and mourning.

On Thursday morning, the Ga South Municipal Chief Executive, Joseph Yarni Stephen, led officers of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to beef up the search team, which led to the recovery of the ninth body.

Also on the scene were the Weija Gbawe Municipal Chief Executive Patrick Kumor, and the Weija Police Commander, ACP Freeman Kumashie.