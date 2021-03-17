Liberian-Ghana based Nollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has caused a stir with her latest photos on social media.

The photos Miss Ibrahim posted on her Instagram page spotted her on a golf park in an unusual outfit which has left many fans amazed.

She rocked a navy green crochet off-shoulder top with a trouser to match as she poses with the golf stick.

The net in the outfit gave way to her thick thighs.

The actress had her hair tied up in pony with a scarf as she beams with smiles behind her sunglasses for the camera.

ALSO READ:

Posting the photos, she captioned: Golf day out. Pick your favourite slide darlings 😝✅ It’s all about the holes baby 🍾🥂🥂🎊🎉👑💸🌹.