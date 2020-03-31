The Founder and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has fed a group of young farmers at Adjringanor, a vicinity in Accra.

The farmers, according to the Archbishop, are his neighbours whom he often encounters whilst walking in his community.

On Monday, March 30, 2020, the Archbishop chose to check on the farmers, and during the interaction, the farmers admitted to not having supplies of food and water and not having the funds to purchase any.

The Archbishop later returned that very afternoon with a large donation of supplies which included bags of rice, soft drinks, cooking oil and bags of water.

During his visit to the farmers, the Archbishop challenged those with the capacity, to feed those within their reach during this trying time. Action Chapel International’s College of Bishops described this act as a “true form of Godliness” born out of the compassion he has for the needy.”

The Archbishop said, “it is very important for us to share especially to the people in our neighbourhoods: the needy and the vulnerable.”

Being reminded of his time on the streets of Accra as a young boy without food, Archbishop Duncan-Williams promised his neighbours, the Adjringanor farmers, a weekly supply of food until the lockdown is over.

The Archbishop further said: “let us not wait and let them come to us, let us go out and reach out to them. Let’s show love and compassion.”