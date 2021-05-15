The photo of a 96-year-old Nigerian grandmother, Monica Okoye, with many children has stirred massive reactions on social media with people saying that she is indeed blessed.

Sharing the snap of their large family, one of the children, Dr Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi, appreciated God for the gift of life.

She revealed that her mother birthed 12 children and eight who survived among them gave her 36 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren.

On her Instagram page, she also shared a short video of the mother’s children dancing around her as the nonagenarian celebrates her 96-year-old birthday.