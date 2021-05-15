Broadcaster Kwami Sefa Kayi has lambasted government officials telling Ghanaians to fix their attitudes before they tell President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fix the country.

Many Ghanaians say the president is underperforming in his second term.

They complain bitterly about decisions of the government, particularly with regard to its imposition of taxes and fuel price increments among other economic hardships.

Currently, social media users have gone into a frenzy over the performance of the president and generated #fixthecountry to convey their demands to the president.

But the #fixthecountry crusaders have had a toxic reply from some government officials as they have also formed #fixyourself to say the citizens must first fix their attitudes before they get the change they want.

Taking on the ‘fix the country’ campaign, Mr Kayi, affectionately called Chairman General, rebuked the government officials over their rude utterances and replies to Ghanaians.

“Must you respond to everything? Because what these #fixit people are saying is all true, so if they have made them their minds to escalate it and take action on it, you just have to pay a good listening ear to it. But you don’t respond with nonsense,” he fired back on his show on Peace FM Friday morning.