Currently trending on social media are various photos from a pre-wedding shoot of a bride with a frowned face.

For many women, getting married is often something they look forward to and this explains why a lot of them go above and beyond to see to it that they have the perfect fairy tale wedding with the love of their lives.

While beautiful and happy brides-to-be are often the norm in most pre-wedding photos seen online, it appears this is always the case. Currently trending online are pre-wedding photos of a northern couple.

What seems to get people’s attention is the fact that the bride-to-be is seen wearing a frown as she poses with her groom-to-be. She didn’t smile in a single photo and this led many internet users to to question if she was forced into the marriage.