Information available shows that three policemen; a seargent and two corporals have helped renovate their police station.

The officers, stationed at Assin Awisem in the Assin Central Constituency, contributed money and labour to give the structure a facelift.

It has been established that prior to their act, the station was in a deplorable state and they, therefore, decided to take the initiative.

The police officers reportedly contributed 70 percent of the funds used for the renovation and residents in the area assisted with the balance.

Social media users have reacted with love to the story and related photos: