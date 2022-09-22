A phone dealer in his early thirties, Wahab Abdul, has been shot dead by suspected armed robbers at Ohwim in the capital, Kumasi.

The robbers made away with two mobile phones after their attack on the victim at midnight on Thursday, September 22.

According to an eyewitness account, Wahab was shot twice in his stomach.

“When I came out, she approached me and said that the guy has been shot. According to her, they were asking for his mobile phone and if he had money on him but he was not having any money on him so they wanted him to give them his phone, but he was struggling with them that was when we heard the gunshot and we rushed him to hospital for first aid before he was transferred to Komfo Anokye emergency unit but unfortunately, he passed away,” the eyewitness recounted.

Meanwhile, residents of the area have expressed worry over the wave of robbery attacks in the area. They are calling on security agencies to ramp up visibility in the area.

“Sometimes we hear of robbery but not with guns most of the time when you come, you see that they have broken into your house but not as we heard last night.”

In May this year, JoyNews picked information about a robbery attack at Anyinam on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

The attack allegedly took place at a gold dealer’s shop. Sources say the armed robbers made away with an undisclosed sum of money.

One person was reportedly shot dead.