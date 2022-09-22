The Black Stars players will wear the new puma home kit for the first time when they meet Brazil in a friendly on Friday in Le Havre, France.

The new kits bring bold, modern takes on retro vibes as well as football nostalgia. German sportswear brand, Puma, took inspiration from iconic moments from national team history – including the 3-2 victory over Italy at Atalanta 1996 Olympic Games.

The replica jersey is made with 100% recycled polyester with dryCELL sweat-wicking technology to keep the body dry and comfortable throughout the 90 minutes and beyond – no matter the time, pitch, or place.

All lined up in horizontal order, the puma logo comes with the text on the right side of the chest, with bold Black Stars at the center and the logo of the Ghana Football Association occupying the left.

The new puma kit was specifically designed for the 2022 World Cup, but the Black Stars will try it out in friendlies from now till the Mundial kicks off in November.

The players, currently camped in France ahead of the Brazil game, participated in a photoshoot with the new kits on Wednesday.

Brazil is expected to wear their golden kits as they face the Black Stars for the first time since 2011.