Gospel musician, Philipa Baafi’s latest single Hallelujah has ranked number one on iTunes Ghana music chat.

The chart is dubbed Top 200 songs in Ghana in terms of airplay and sale both online and personally.

Within a few weeks after the release of ‘Hallelujah’, the song has found its way to playlists of most DJs and radio presenters all over the country and the release of the official video has added more to enable the song to clinch the number one spot.

She recently released the ‘Hallelujah’ music video that can be watched on all major music platforms; Apple Music, Spotify, Audiomark just to mention a few.

With 21 years in the music industry, she has shown that she is not done yet and still has more to offer in the industry.

The professionally shot and edited video comes with a blend of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, studio performance, desert life, and an angelic performance.