There was drama as Ama Broni, the lady who died while twerking naked at Liberia Camp, was laid to rest at Akwatia in the Eastern Region.

Mourners, mainly youngsters, clad in red and black attire, took to the streets of Akwatia to display wild attitude.

Some females trooped to the streets to engage in twerking competition while others cried their hearts out.

Her mother, who was clad in a white cloth, wept uncontrollably as the coffin was being put into the hearse to the cemetery.

RELATED:

All attempts to console her proved futile as she appeared lost on herself.

The deceased, born Jennifer Osei, met her untimely death during performances at a carnival held on January 16, 2021, after she twerked naked on stage.

Some young men at the event tried to sexually abuse her but she tried to escape the horny men.

In her attempt to escape the chase, from the sex-hungry boys, she fell from the stage and died instantly.

Watch the video below: