Gilat Chemist Limited

He got shot in the stomach by suspected armed robbers but managed to drive about four miles while bleeding, to receive emergency care at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Per reports from the Chief Executive Officer of Gilat Chemist Limited, Aaron Ohene Agyei, his pharmacy was robbed by armed men at Agric-Kromoase in Kumasi.

The robbers made away with some cash and mobile phones in the latest of attacks on pharmacies in some parts of the country.

According to Luv FM correspondent, when the gunman was leaving, he spotted Mr Agyei in his car close to the shop.

He shot the pharmacist in the stomach and sent another bullet into his vehicle’s tyres.

Bleeding profusely, Mr Agyei drove about four miles from Kromoase to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Emergency Centre.

The Police are yet to make any arrest or issue any official statement on the latest robbery.