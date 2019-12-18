People ridiculing the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) move to solicit ideas from the general public ahead of election 2020 might have to revise their notes.

This is because as at December 7, 2019, the NDC had received over 700 ideas from the citizenry.

Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otukonor, revealed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

As a social democratic party, the NDC appealed to Ghanaians and Civil Society Organisations to bring their ideas to be inputted into its manifesto for the 2020 election.

This strategy, the party explained, is to develop a “People’s Manifesto” that speaks to the direct needs and concerns of the people, as such, the public should send their thoughts of not more than four pages to the party.

However, stalwarts of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) ridiculed the strategy of the NDC with the tag line ‘the alternative is empty’.

In response, Mr Otukonor said they are not bothered about the “ugly noises’ of the NPP because they have gotten results.

“The entries we have gotten are amazing. People send through online and others present letters personally,” he said.

The NDC Deputy General Secretary said the alacrity with which people are responding is an attestation that Ghanaians are tired of the shambolic performance of President Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP.

Mr Otukonor assured they will analyse all the entries submitted and include them in the manifesto.

Source: Ghana|Adomonline.com|Adwoa Gyasiwaa Agyeman