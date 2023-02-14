Actress Yvonne Nelson has sparked a controversy Christians are not too happy about in her latest interview on Kingdom FM.

According to her, followers of Christ are taking the easy route of Christendom and have subjected themselves to anyone on the pulpit who bears the tag as pastor, whether they have received spiritual calling or not.

She described as lazy persons who solely rely on spiritual father for intercession, rather than taking up the mantle to seek the face of God directly.

“You can pray, you can read the word; no need to rely solely on spiritual fathers to pray on your behalf. People pay pastors to pray for them and I feel it’s laziness because you can do all those for yourself as a child of God.”

In Yvonne’s view, the church is steadily becoming a business avenue rather than the House of God or a tabernacle for worship.

That notwithstanding, Yvonne is not disputing the essence of religion, as she believes God still talks and reveals hidden things of his people.

She made the comments when asked if she believes in prophetic declarations.

“I believe in dreams, not necessarily prophesies. If God wants to reveal something about me, he can show it in my dream or someone close to me can also dream about it. I don’t need a pastor to tell me God is real, Jesus and the Holy Spirit is real.”

Yvonne Nelson admonished Christians to pray for the spirit of discernment to be able to distinguish authenticity from quackery.

