The Country Director of Pencils of Promise, a not for -profit organization has emphasized the need for all stakeholders to assist to end the stigma and myth surrounding menstruation.

According to Freeman Gobah, Pencils of Promise is advocating for the health, rights and dignity of girls in underserved communities who have over the years suffered the myths characterizing menstruation.

Speaking at a ceremony organized by Pencils of Promise in partnership with Fidelity Bank to observe this year’s menstrual hygiene day at the Atua basic school in the Eastern region, the Director expressed worry over what he described as avoidable challenges in relation to menstrual hygiene management.

” Menstrual hygiene management is a major concern affecting women and girls of reproductive health age especially in underserved communities in Ghana. Girls in underserved communities mostly go through many avoidable challenges in relation menstrual hygiene management as many of these schools in deprived areas do not have the necessary infrastructure and adequate knowledge to support girls during menstruation”. He said

In response to the many challenges confronting menstrual hygiene in basic schools, the Director enumerated a number of interventions undertaken by Pencils of Promise to address such issues.

He mentioned the provision of relevant knowledge and information for over a thousand teachers on how best they can implement menstrual hygiene management programs at the school level which ensures girls have access to adequate knowledge and options available for menstrual hygiene management.

” We also encourage teachers to integrate menstrual hygiene education in their lessons” he stated. As part of efforts to assist girls during menstruation, Mr. Gobah said the organization in partnership with the pad project have provided six thousand affordable reusable sanitary pads to basic schools aimed at ensuring girls stay in school and have the confidence to participate in all school activities. The Eastern Regional Coordinator of the Schools Health and Education Program, Godfried Ofoe Caesar underscored the need to intensify the awareness and address the critical needs of menstrual health and hygiene, particularly the importance of reusable sanitary pads and how they can help alleviate menstrual poverty and also save the environment.

On her part, Majorie Quansah, Corporate Social Responsibility Co-Ordinator at Fidelity Bank said eventhough menstrual hygiene is a health and human right, it still remains a challenge for some women and girls around the globe affecting their education health and overall well- being.

She called on all stakeholders to help address these challenges to help girls manage their menstrual hygiene with dignity.