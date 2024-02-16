While many Valentine’s Day revelers spent the season dining and making merry with their partners, some orphans in Kumasi could not hide their excitement as they joined millions across the world and Ghana to mark the day.



Over seventy orphans at the King Jesus Charity Home who least expected an early party this year were agog after Peadato Foundation, a philanthropic organization, dined and made merry with them.



The group also settled the educational bills of at least three students.



The underprivileged children happily buzzed to music at the King Jesus Charity Home during a visit by the Peadato Foundation.



A time that brought profound joy and smiles as they enjoyed games and dined with volunteers and members of the Foundation.



“I am so happy you came here today. I played games and enjoyed the meals. I least expected this on Valentine’s Day,” one of them said.



As part of its core responsibilities, Peadato Foundation marked its maiden Orphanage Charity Event, an annual initiative, aimed at bringing joy and love to the children.



The foundation donated items including food and drinks, toiletries and stationery to the care home.



Board Chair of the Foundation Gertrude Agyemang says the event was to

“Valentine’s Day is all about spreading love. A better way to do celebrate this day is to come here and put smiles on the faces of these little ones,” she said.



The Foundation also supported the education of at least three children after footing their bills for a semester.

“We had engagement with the management and realized that some of these kids would need support. We’d have time to go to the school and find out more to support them,”Philemon Seth Ackom, Executive Director of Peadato Foundation, said.



The event is a corporate social activity of Peadato Limited Company, which anticipates replication of the gesture.



Established in 1995, the King Jesus Charity Home has been a haven for many street children and orphans.

But the orphanage is hoping to upscale its accommodation to house and cater for more street children and orphans.

“We have produced a lot of students who are now nurses, teachers and others are in vocational schools. We need support to complete our new edifice which is now at the foundation level,”Esther Owusu Ampofowaa, the Administrator for the orphanage, said.