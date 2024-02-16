Embattled businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome has threatened to sue the General Legal Council (GLC) over its decision to disbar a Chief State Attorney, Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh.

Addressing the media on Friday, Mr Woyome described the GLC’s decision as a contempt of court.

Mr Woyome, who is at the centre of the GH¢51 million Waterville judgment debt case argued that judicial decisions have cleared him and anyone else involved in the contract of any misconduct.

“Thank God that we have got all the judgments. Thank God that I am waiting for the Supreme Court to do the honourable thing by departing away from the so-called linking me to something that I am not part of. I can say that I pledge on my honour that I will remain very active to make sure that the institution of government do the right thing. And I want to announce here that I am taking the General Legal Council (GLC) to court early next week,” he stated.

Mr Woyome’s remarks come after GLC disbarred Mr Nerquaye-Tetteh from practising as a lawyer over the collection of GH¢400,000 in 2011.

In a notice dated January 31, 2024, the GLC said while defending the state against a suit by Mr Woyome, Mr Nerquaye-Tetteh personally caused the direct transfer of the money from Mr Woyome to his wife’s bank account.

Admitting to making the transfer, the businessman insisted it was purely on humanitarian grounds and cannot be the basis for the GLC’s action.

“We will pursue GLC and the AG for them to stop what they are doing. Nerquaye-Tetteh’s wife’s money that I sent to her was on the basis of what I do at WOFA, Wilmy Foundation for Africa.

“I pay fees and pay other things for many people across the whole African country. When I work that is what I used my money for, philanthropy,” he noted.

