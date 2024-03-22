Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has chastised the government over the delayed payment of allowances due to National Service Personnel.

His comments follow the government’s inability to pay service personnel in the public sector a monthly allowance of GH₵715 since November 2023.

The personnel say life has become hard, and they are considering embarking on a strike to press home their demand for these allowances.

According to Mr Mahama, the allowances were not much; therefore, he could not understand how the government has failed to remunerate these individuals serving the country.

Speaking in local parlance during his tour on March 22, he recalled that during his tenure in office as President, service personnel allowances were never delayed, and he is, therefore, surprised that this is now the case.

He lambasted the ruling government and questioned why it was constantly unable to meet the expectations of the people.

“There was never a time in my government where we were unable to pay monthly allowance, but today for five months, they are unable to pay the service personnel, and the money is not so much.

“What kind of government is this? Nothing seems to be going well. The economy was bad and we are wallowing in debt, and the little amount due these personnel, you are equally unable to pay,” he said.

