Pastor of late gospel singer, Osinachi Chukwu, has expressed shock at the ordeal the Ekwueme crooner suffered while alive.

Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Center in a video on his Facebook page said the musician and all those close to her kept the domestic violence issue from him.

Rather, he said the late singer during a visit to his office with her husband, complained of chest pains and respiratory stress.

He explained that after prayers, he helped facilitate her visit to a different hospital where she was checked and managed for the illness.

The cleric maintained that the church was not aware of the domestic violence she suffered in her marriage.

He said Osinachi called him daily and reported progress as she needed no oxygen at some point.

“She called me literally daily and reported progress and I prayed with her. She told me they checked her oxygen perfusion and it was 100% and we were very excited at that progress. That was the point it was before we went to the crusade in Cameroon. It was the second night in Cameron that I got to know of the unfortunate incident of her passing.

“If there was domestic violence that led to it or coincided with those symptoms she came with, there is no way I will know. If there was domestic violence there is no way I will know,” he said.

Pastor Enenche said the things he heard after her passing was strange to him. He said Osinachi’s twin sister told him that the talented singer had begged her not to inform the church.

According to him, Osinachi’s first son, who confirmed his mother suffered domestic violence, also revealed that he didn’t tell the pastor because their father always asked what they discussed with Eneche anytime he and his sibling greeted the pastor.

He added that he confronted some of the people privy to the abuse and was informed that it was Osinachi that begged them not to reveal the situation.

Pastor Enenche stated emphatically that, they don’t support domestic violence of any kind.

“As a church, we have zero degree tolerance for domestic abuse of any sort. It is better to be alive without a marriage than to die because of marriage,” he stressed.

Pastor Enenche prayed that God will give Osinachi’s family grace during this trying time.

