Another shocking development shrouding the unfortunate death of Nigerian singer Osinachi Nwachukwu and how she was ripped off by her husband, aside from the domestic violence, has been shared online.

According to the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, Osinachi Nwachukwu never had any bank account and all that she made as a professional musician was kept by her greedy husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

Moreover, the minister said the children confided in her that their dad brutalises Osinachi and them as well.

Tallen said: “It is so traumatizing, so heartbreaking, the death of Osinachi. When I came into the compound, I saw the children, four beautiful children; three boys, one girl. He (Peter) had told the children that they should not speak about the things that have been happening in the house.

“I came in with all the directors in the ministry. When I was asking questions, I saw that the children were not forthcoming. I excused everyone and said I wanted to have a one-on-one with the children.

“I first spoke with the first son. I asked him, ‘Do you love your mother?’ He said, ‘Yes’. ‘Has your mummy taught you not to tell lies?’ He said, ‘Yes’. I asked him if she is still alive and he said she is dead. ‘Do you know that she is now your angel and she is now watching you?’ He said, ‘Yes’. ‘So, it will be very sad if you tell lies’.”

“Then he opened up… And said that their dad used to beat their mum and their mum was always sad. He would beat her and flog her. He said their father would gather them in the room and be beating them and if the mum comes into the room to stop him, he would turn back on her and beat her up. And that has always been the issue.

“They said it was their mum that runs around on her gospel music, comes back with her money, in fact, if the money is paid through (a) bank account, it was paid into his account. She has no account of her own, any money she has, he collects it and gives her just peanut for feeding and when she cooks, he started shouting and beating her. And their mom was living in fear and was always sad.

“It was such a horrible story from a young boy that is said to be just 12. I asked him what class he is and he said Class Five. At the age of 12? I said, ‘Why?’ And he said he can’t even read. So, mentally, this child is already destroyed. I was battling with tears and when he finished, I called on the second son.”