The Federal Capital Territory Police Command on Monday said it transferred the case of the late lead singer of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Osinachi Nwachukwu, to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

Osinachi died on April 8 and was said to be a victim of domestic violence.

On April 10, her husband, Peter, was arrested after the younger brother of the late singer reported the matter to the police.

The case was transferred from the Lugbe Police Division to the State Criminal Investigation Department the following day.

A source told PUNCH Metro that the autopsy report had been released, adding that the police would seek legal advice on the matter.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, on Monday, said the case was no longer with the police.

“The case is no longer with us. It is now with the DPP in the office of the Attorney General” she added.