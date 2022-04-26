SuperSport viewers on DStv can look forward to semifinal, first-leg action from the UEFA Champions League, with matches scheduled for Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27 April 2022.

The semifinals get underway on Tuesday evening with Manchester City hosting Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium. City have already come through one bruising encounter with a team from the Spanish capital, seeing off Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the quarterfinals, while Real edged Chelsea – ending their reign as European champions – 5-4 on aggregate thanks mainly to the brilliance of Karim Benzema.

Citizens manager Pep Guardiola is looking forward to the challenge. “If we play like we did in the second half [of the second leg against Atletico], we have no chance. If we play like the first leg and in parts of the first half [of the second leg], we can compete… and we’ll have moments to suffer,” said the City boss.

“We didn’t give up and we kept believing. We showed huge character [to defeat Chelsea],” said Real’s key midfielder Luka Modric. “This stadium [Santiago Bernabeu] and these fans were very helpful. When we were losing 3-0, they kept supporting us and that gave us another boost to continue believing we could turn this around.”

The second semifinal opens on Wednesday evening at Anfield, as Liverpool – who outgunned Benfica 6-4 on aggregate in a hugely entertaining quarterfinal – come up against ‘giant killers’ Villarreal. The Yellow Submarine took down Bayern Munich 2-1 on aggregate in the quarterfinals, having also ousted Juventus in the previous round, Can they add the Reds to their list of impressive scalps?

“To achieve something, you have to do important things and beat the favourites. That [round of 16] game against Juventus gave us a lot of confidence. In the semifinals, we will try to create circumstances so that we have our chances. Liverpool are a great team. It will be a great semifinal to enjoy,” said Villarreal manager Unai Emery.

“I never take something like this for granted. I’m really, really happy. It’s going to be really, really difficult against Villarreal, but it’s the semifinal of the Champions League – if it wasn’t difficult there would be something wrong,” said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

UEFA Champions League broadcast details, 26-27 April 2022

All times CAT

Tuesday 26 April

21:00: Manchester City v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Wednesday 27 April