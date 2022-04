Ghanaian rapper and singer, Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Jnr., popularly known as Kwesi Arthur, has said he will be featuring Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo in a song soon.

According to him, the actress is a talented song writer and singer.

Kwesi Arthur revealed this in an interview on Hitz FM’s #DaybreakHitz Tuesday.

He also disclosed that, they are currently working on a song together.

“We started working together, we have started working on a music together,” Kwesi Arthur noted.

