Socialite and actress, Akuapem Poloo is still in shock over the benevolence of dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

A few days after the musician gifted her an iPhone 13 pro max, the former has debited her account with GH¢2,000.

Akuapem Poloo took to her Instagram page to post a screenshot of the transfer notification received through express pay.

The actress born Rosemond Brown who was filled with joy showered praises on Shatta Wale and prayed for God to bless him.

She wrote: Hhmm! You see OMG @shattawalenima GOD BLESS YOU THAT’S ALL I CAN SAY MY SON AND I WILL NEVER FORGET THIS YES IM IN TEARS RIGHT NOW THANKS FOR THIS NIGHT 2000gh OMG

Fans and followers who have also been touched by Shatta Wale’s act of benevolence commended him.