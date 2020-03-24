The Nkawkaw District Court, presided over by Mr Albert Kwasi Owusu, has convicted leader of the Kingdom of God Church at Amanfrom near Nkawkaw in the Eastern region.

The 40-year-old pastor, John Jeremiah Addo, was charged with unlawful assembly and offensive conduct of which he pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was convicted of both charges, amounting to a fine of fifty penalty units (GH¢ 600) each, making it GH¢ 1, 200 in total.

In default, the accused is to serve 18 months in hard labour consecutively for both charges.

READ ON

Prosecutor, C/Inspr Emmanuel Ankrah, told the court that, police on Sunday were informed by a sub-chief of Nkawkaw Amanfrom, Nana Mireku Asumeng and one Kwaku Obeng, that the pastor was having a service with about 50 people contrary to the president’s directives.

He said the day patrol team proceeded to the said church at Amanfrom and found the pastor leading the service and was arrested and brought to the station for interrogation.

According to him, pastor Addo told the police he was performing the church service because he did not understand why authorities would prevent pastors from organising church activities and allow market women to sell at the market.