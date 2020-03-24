Minister for Education, Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, has revealed plans put in place to enable Ghanaian students of all educational levels study on the various media platforms.

The Minister, popularly known as Napo, made the assertion while addressing the media at a press conference held by the Ministry of Information in Accra on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

According to the Minister, media platforms such as radio, television channels as well as social media will be used to provide educational contents to all Ghanaian students.

Some television platforms the, Minister said, had generously opted to provide 24 hours educational contents on free-to-air television channels to broaden access to all pre-tertiary students (Lower primary, upper primary, senior high schools and vocational institutions) across the country.

Telecommunications in the country are to also provide zero rate charge on educational contents provided online for students, the minister further revealed.