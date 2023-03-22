A pastor in a local church in Uganda has abandoned his church members by closing down the church after winning 100 Million Ugandan Shillings from sport betting.

Explaining his reasons, the overjoyed pastor revealed that the lottery was God sent and a quick way to get him out of poverty as he has been suffering.

He further revealed that he opened up the church as a source of income and not through anointing.

“I must admit I opened this church due to greed but not anointing. I saw how several pastors make money by having large crowds and making false prophecies to attract more,” he opened up.

He stated that operating a church without the calling became so challenging leading to sleepless nights. Burdened with guilt, the pastor chose to close it down and look for other means of earning money.

“As time went on, I realized this was not right; I started having sleepless nights and I would always have weird dreams.

“Before I opened this church, everything was normal on my side. Even without money, I did not have any strange dreams. So I decided to abolish this and look for other ways of making money” he said.

The pastor stated that he tried out his luck with gambling, putting a whooping sum of Ush1 million as stake.

“I had to pay for these games and surprisingly it took me about a month to receive them. They told me they had issues with their system and the process of securing games takes time. I almost gave up and called them scammers but they contacted me with the details and wow! I went full swing and got an odd of 700,” he said.

It is then that he stopped going to church when he had discovered that he made way more money in gambling than he had ever raised operating a church or his entire life.