Ghanaian airline, PassionAir, has included two additional destinations, Ho and Wa, to its existing routes.

The airline, currently operating scheduled domestic and charter operations at competitive rates, made this known in its recent press statement.

“The introduction of commercial flight services to Ho in the Volta Region from Accra makes the airline the first in Ghana to operate scheduled flight on the route,” management noted.

The launch to Ho and Wa is scheduled to take place on December 1 and 2, this year respectively.

Flights to Wa will be three times weekly on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while flights to Ho will be on the weekends.

This comes after three years of successfully operating flight services between Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi.

According to management of PassionAir, the introduction of these new routes will provide passengers safe and swift alternate transport options.

“As one of Ghana’s leading domestic airlines that endeavours to be the preferred airline of choice, our priority is to satisfy passengers’ needs through feedback, while offering exceptional customer service,” it stated.

These additional routes will also stimulate aviation traffic between the main cities and the other domestic airports.