A “cheeky” schoolgirl has asked Santa for a vaginal wash to keep her mum’s intimate area “fresh” in a hilarious Christmas list.

Amelia Farmer, eight, cannot be accused of just thinking of herself with her festive wish list which hilariously includes Femfresh for her mum.

The letter Amelia penned for Santa Claus left mum Kelsey King, 29, in hysterics as a vaginal wash for her was alongside Amelia’s dream presents of a laptop and gymnastics bar.

Facebook users told Kelsey it was “the cutest Christmas list ever” and that she should treasure it forever.

Kelsey from Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, said: “I thought it was absolutely hilarious when I saw it.

Kelsey said her daughter Amelia is naturally funny without realising (Image: Kennedy News and Media)

“I was so shocked. She sent it to me while I was at work from her phone.

“I didn’t ask for her Christmas list, she just decided to do it. She’s always funny and she is normally quite cheeky.

“She writes a Christmas list every year but they aren’t usually this funny. Amelia is naturally funny, she doesn’t know how funny she is.

“It’s thoughtful of her, I didn’t write anything for my mum on my Christmas list at that age.”

Luckily the mum-of-two admits she doesn’t embarrass easily and found the request so funny that she shared it on social media.

Alongside a photo of the list, which also included a water bottle and a journal, Kelsey wrote: “My daughter’s so kind thinking of her momma.”

The post had readers in fits of giggles and racked up more than 1,000 comments with some people sharing similar experiences.

One person said: “Hilarious! Reminds me of when I asked my husband to buy me some shower gel when he was at the shop and he came home and handed me a bottle of Femfresh!! He thought it was just a body.

Another wrote: “This has to be the cutest Christmas list ever! But the Femfresh makes it! Make sure you print this and keep it as a memory forever!”

Kelsey said: “Everyone thinks it’s for the smell but it’s for sensitivity, nothing to be embarrassed about. She’s just seen it around the house.

“I sent the list in the family group chat and they were in hysterics, they thought it was hilarious.

“Everyone has been dying laughing. Amelia doesn’t realise that it’s funny, she just thinks it’s normal, she doesn’t understand why everyone’s laughing.”