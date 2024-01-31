The Executive Director of Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Mary Awelana Addah, is advocating for the passage of the Conduct of Public Officers Bill.

According to her, the bill would guarantee that public sector workers behave as expected.

Speaking on JoyFM’s TopStory on January 30, she said, “One thing we need to do, which civil society and even the public sector, I believe, will be very much interested in, is to pass the Conduct of Public Officers Bill.

“This bill takes care of public sector conduct because this is the CPI and it deals with public sector corruption. It will also address the conduct of public officers, conflict of interest, some elements of unexplained wealth, and this is the bane of our society. We see people amassing wealth and we cannot interrogate this.”

She explained that it was not enough to complain about corruption without making legislation to curb the menace.

“If we have a law on it, it will help. Apart from resources, we also believe that leadership should show clear commitment,” she added.

Ghana scored 43 out of 100 for the fourth year running in the recent Corruption Perceptions Index report released by Transparency International.