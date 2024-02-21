The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Hohoe constituency, Thomas Worlanyo, has been captured in a viral video peeling cassava.

This is said to have happened during his house-to-house campaign at the Hohoe Zongo.

In the video, the first-time aspirant was seen peeling the cassava effortlessly while bystanders, mainly women elated by his gesture happily sang to boost his morale.

Mr Worlanyo will be contesting against incumbent MP, John Peter Amewu who was in January acclaimed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate.

The video which was shared on X, formerly Twitter by GHOne TV has been lauded by many as service to his people.

