It’s been day three of the 2023 budget debate and the Majority is struggling with numbers at the chamber for the debate.

Not only does it appear the government representatives are abandoning their budget, but, also it appears unprepared to meet the Minority Committee leaders hotly debating.

This, however, has incurred the wrath of Parliament.

The 2023 Budget debate is yet to be concluded and appropriations for the various ministries are yet to be defended.

Ministers are mostly not around to listen to the debate. Parliament has, therefore, sent a strong warning to ministers who will not be in the House to defend their appropriation themselves will have no support to approve their budgetary allocations.

This had been the complaints from the Minority side over the absence of Members from government side, especially Ministers.

The Minority has raised issues of quorum which require two-thirds of Parliamentarians to transact business in the House, but in all, the government side is usually empty.

At the start of the debate on Thursday, December 1, Adom News counted less than 20 members, it rose to 40 in the middle and dropped again.

Sending the warming, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said his side will not support in the approval of those appropriations.

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who was not happy about same, asked the Ministers not only for the appropriation but also to be present at the Committee’s deliberations.