Former president John Dramani Mahama spent his 64th birthday in the bosom of some children in three separate children’s home.

Mr Mahama was with the less-privileged children in Chances for Children-Nsawam, New Life Home- Nungua and Royal Seed- Ofaakor.

At each of the homes, he presented a birthday token to the children, interacted with them and in some cases enjoyed various performances and choreography put together for him.

He made a donation of food, drinks, toiletries and other items to the facilities

Mr Mahama also congratulated the founders and manages for the facelifts of their facilities during his second return.

Mr Mahama also received a citation of honour from the Nungua New Life Home.

He thanked the homes for the opportunity given to him to spend the day with the children, and also for the wishes, prayers and comforting messages he received.