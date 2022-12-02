The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has told the Minority that it will have no support from the Majority in the censure motion agenda to axe the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The leader, who doubles as Member of Parliament for Effutu, referred to the censure motion as a failed political censure full of unfounded allegations meant to throw dust in the eyes of Ghanaians.

He stressed the Majority will not support the Minority when reacting to the Minority’s assertion that the needed attention was not given to the report.

He made these comments in Parliament after Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, had raised questions on why the report from the Adhoc Committee is not featuring in the work plan of the House, indicating the rules were strict on the processes.

