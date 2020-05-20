Parliament has approved President Akufo-Addo’s four nominees for the Supreme Court Bench.

With the approval, Ghana now has a total number of 18 Supreme Court judges.

Wednesday’s recommendation for approval was contained in the Chairman of the Appointments Committee of Parliament, Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu’s report presented to the House following their vetting last week.

The four judges approved include Mr Justice Honyenuga whose vetting was characterised by some controversy over a political endorsement he reportedly made at a durbar in the Volta region in February 2020.

The other nominee approved is Mr Justice Issifu Imoro Tanko Amadu who was at the Court of Appeal.

The other two are Professor Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, a law lecturer at the Faculty of Law of the University of Ghana, Legon and Mr Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi, a private legal practitioner.