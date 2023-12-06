Some parents and guardians of students seeking change of schools at the Ashanti Regional Solution Centre are agitated over delays in getting served.

They claim after staying in queue for long hours, their needs remain unresolved.

But authorities say they are placing priority on students who have not yet been placed in any school.

Luv FM’s Emmanuel Bright Quaicoe who was at the centre in Kumasi reports of a reduction in the number of persons seeking solutions to their challenges.

