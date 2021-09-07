Parents of a final year student of Oppong Memorial Senior High School (SHS) at Kokofu want police to swiftly bring the killers of their son to book.



The 19-year-old Visual Arts student, Richard Appiah, was stabbed in the lower abdomen by some youth of Kokofu, following a confrontation with the deceased and his friends, Saturday night.



Mother of the deceased, Florence Boahemaa, wants police to speed up investigations to bring relief to the family.



Her appeal comes as police hunt for a gang suspected to have been involved in the stabbing incident.

ALSO: