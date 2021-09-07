Ghana Premier League commentator and football analyst, Jude Acheampong, believes C.K. Akonnor cannot steer Black Stars to the World Cup and would be sacked soon.

Ghana, after two games played in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, sits 2nd in Group G with three points.

The Black Stars recorded a slim 1-0 win over Ethiopia in their opener at the Cape Coast Stadium over the weekend.

However, on Monday, the West African country suffered a 1-0 defeat at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

The defeat has left question marks on coach Akonnor and his technical team.

According to Mr Acheampong, Akonnor, 46, does not have the courage and the requisite qualities to lead the Black Stars to the Mundial.

He stressed and predicted that the former Asante Kotoko gaffer will be sacked soon after the doubleheader against Zimbabwe.

“The decision to sack Kwesi Appiah was a mistake but the decision to replace him with C.K. Akonnor was a mistake,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“The Black Stars have not improved ever since Akonnor took over. From all indications, we are struggling to score goals and it’s a headache.

“We played Mali and Qatar and you could see the problems and those problems have not been solved till now.

“We lost yesterday, after the doubleheader against Zimbabwe next month, C.K. Akonnor would be sacked because he is not the man to lead to the Africa Cup of Nations and the Ghana Football Association [GFA] knows that.

READ ALSO

“With this kind of football, C.K. Akonnor cannot lead the Black Stars to the World Cup because he is not fit for the job,” he added.

However, Isaac Opeele Boateng, who was also on the programme, called for the sack of Bernhard Lippert and Patrick Greveraars, who are the assistant coaches of the team.

“C.K. Akonnor must be allowed to work but Lippert and Greveraars have not added anything to the team,” he said.

“For me, these guys are making the job difficult for C.K. Akonnor. The GFA must sack them.

“Their recommendations for the Black Stars are nothing good for the team because we have the calibre of players in this country they have been consistently recommended for the Black Stars.

“Lippert and Greveraars are making the job difficult for Akonnor and they must go,” he added.

Coach Akonnor has been tasked to end the country’s 39 years trophy drought and book a place in the 2022 World Cup.