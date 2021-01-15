A new photo of the business consultant and politician, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, online has attracted mixed reactions.

The photo has captured a complete new look of the founder of the Progressive People’s Party which makes him a bit unrecognisable at first glance.

He has been spotted with grey hair and beard which makes it evident that age is catching up with him.

ALSO READ:

The image, which appeared more of a selfie, saw him pose in a sofa inside a room clad in a blue-black hood.

The photo has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians who have showered praises on Dr Nduom after they chanced upon it.

Watch the photo below: