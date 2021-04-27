A sick man is said to have slumped and died at a bank after he was allegedly stressed by bank officials over a transaction.

In a video sighted on Gistreel.com, the man is said to have demanded his money from the bank five days prior, to foot hospital bills.

But, he is said to have been sent away, after the staff allegedly demanded his son’s affidavit from court.

Witnesses stated that the customer died due to ‘frustration and unfriendly treatment’ by the attendants.

In the video making rounds online, an alleged daughter of the man is heard raving mad and demanding accountability from the bank.

Watch video below: