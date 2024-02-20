On the main road at Sowutuom, a suburb in Accra, there are no traffic signals or traffic lights to help pedestrians cross the road.

This, according to residents, has led to several accidents especially involving children because there are schools around and having to cross the road, is a daily routine the pupils undertake.

In a bid to curb the rate at which these accidents occur, the Norwegian Embassy painted a zebra crossing at Poloo Junction.

The residents say the zebra crossing since its painting, has ensured civility between drivers and pedestrians in the vicinity.

“The painting of the zebra crossing has helped. This is because before the painting, crossing the road was difficult, especially for the pupils. Sometimes it took an adult to help them cross because of how dangerous it was. Although we have a zebra crossing now, the drivers must acknowledge it and stop anytime they see a pedestrian. The zebra crossing has been helpful and God bless those who painted it,” a mechanic in the area stated.

A zebra crossing or a marked crosswalk is a pedestrian crossing marked with white stripes.

Stopping vehicles to allow pedestrians to cross at the zebra crossings is a standard road safety practice which creates a safer environment for road users.

Kofi, a driver who operates in Sowutuom and its environs urged drivers to stop for pedestrians anytime they stand at the zebra crossing.

“I will urge my fellow drivers to be patient and allow pedestrians to cross at the zebra crossing because causing an accident by knocking someone at a zebra crossing will be the fault of the driver. Lives are precious hence drivers should not prioritise their quest for passengers over the lives of pedestrians,” he said.

The Norwegian Embassy painted the zebra crossing to support a blogger, Kobby Kyei’s ‘Respect Zebra Crossing’ initiative.