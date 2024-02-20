SuperSport, the biggest sports broadcaster in Africa, brings viewers on DStv Round of 16 action from the UEFA Champions League, with matches scheduled for Tuesday 20 and Wednesday 21 February 2024.

Tuesday offers a potential thriller between Internazionale and Atletico Madrid at the iconic San Siro, as well as PSV, who have put together an incredible run in the Eredivisie, taking on former champions Borussia Dortmund at the Phillips Stadium in Eindhoven.

“Inter are extraordinary at the moment. They did very well in the Champions League. I like how they play,” said Atletico manager Diego Simeone, who spent two years at the Nerazzurri as a player. “I still have some wonderful memories of my experience in Milan.”

The latter clash also sees Peter Bosz as a central figure: the current PSV boss endured a miserable spell in charge of Dortmund in 2017 and will be looking to put the team in yellow and black out of Europe – even if he has played down this angle to the match.

On Wednesday, Porto will look to make the most of home advantage when they host Arsenal at Estadio do Dragao, while the headline clash sees the reigning champions of Italy and Spain meet: Napoli welcomes Barcelona to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

“This will be one for the fans of both clubs to enjoy,” said Napoli’s Matteo Politano. “It is true that both teams are not having the best seasons possible, but that will not matter for the 90 minutes in Naples, and the 90 minutes in Barcelona.”

The Blaugrana, meanwhile, come into the match under something of a cloud after the recent announcement that manager Xavi will leave the club at the end of the season. Nonetheless, club president Joan Laporta expects the team in red and blue to be inspired.

“We are going through a difficult time. I agree with Xavi that we do not finish the games. We are making progress and I think our rivals will also have a downturn; I think that, at that moment, Barca will be stronger,” said Laporta.

UEFA Champions League broadcast details

All times CAT

Tuesday 20 February

22:00: Internazionale v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 1

22:00: PSV v Borussia Dortmund – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 3

Wednesday 21 February

22:00: Porto v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

22:00: Napoli v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2