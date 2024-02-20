The Chief of Gbetsile in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, Nii Teye Kojo Amankwa Sune I, has encouraged his people to rally behind him financially to construct deplorable roads in the area as the government unduly delays in coming to their rescue.Gbetsile chief laments poor roads, urges residents to step in as gov’t delays

He said, “If we can gather here in unity for a purpose, taking education into consideration, why can’t we stop waiting for the government and come together to see how best we can take the bull by the horn and start doing something for ourselves?

He further explained that the community could fix the bad roads through effective collaboration so that the appeal to get the roads constructed will not feature in their list of challenges next year.

During the 2023 non-denominational annual thanksgiving service at Gbetsile, Nii Amankwa said the deplorable roads have had negative effects on the community.

The Gbetsile annual thanksgiving service was organised by the Kpone-Gbetsile Divisional Council in collaboration with the Gbetsile Council of Churches to appreciate God for his protection and provision during the previous year.

It was also a forum to mobilise funds to construct classrooms for the existing public school and further establish other public schools in suburbs such as Samco, Soldier line and Pure Oil.

According to him, the poor roads in Gbetsile have caused deaths and serious health problems for his people.

He said several pleas to get the government to construct the roads have yielded no results, making life unbearable for inhabitants.

Nii Amankwa, therefore, expressed an outright displeasure with the response from the government towards the construction of Gbetsile roads although he believes they will be fixed someday.

“What we found out is that shaping the roads or constructing the roads is capital intensive, the stool alone cannot do it.

“For this reason, we lobbied and we went so far to the government but what we hear all the time is that it is in the budget, very soon they will come to our aid,” Nii Amankwa fumed.

He has once again appealed to the central government to hasten with plans to fix the roads, calling on all who care to rescue the perishing.

“All politicians here, assemblymen, municipal officials to the highest level, Gbetsile community is appealing to you to come to our aid for we are suffering.

He assured the community members that the land earmarked for the construction of a market has been cleared and construction will soon commence to alleviate the stress that comes with going to the Ashaiman market.

The Chief of Gbetsile extended an invitation to all notable natives of the community who are sitting on the fence unconcerned to join the Gbetsile development train for a better society.

Traditional authorities, politicians, the clergy and their congregations as well as individuals in and around Gbetsile attended the 2023 annual thanksgiving service.